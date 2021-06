What do we do when the way forward looks hopeless and confusing? How do we take the next step Who will lead us? Again and again in Scripture, we see that God provides a way. It took ten terrible plagues, but Pharaoh finally decided to let Israel go free. But, shortly after making this decision, Pharaoh pursued them with the might of the Egyptian army. In the meantime, God had led Israel in a rather unusual direction. Instead of taking them directly to the Promised Land, they went south to the Red Sea (Ex. 14:2). There they found themselves stuck with the sea in front and the Egyptian army behind. There was nowhere to turn.