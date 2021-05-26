Cancel
Arts Council Of The Valley Board Votes To Reopen Court Square Theater

By Jillian Lynch
Daily News-Record
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Arts Council of the Valley board of directors voted unanimously to reopen Court Square Theater, according to a Wednesday press release. The council says the theater, which has been closed since July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will need grant funding and financial support from the community to finance capital projects and renovations. A date for reopening has not been set.

