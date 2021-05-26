Home power preparations for severe weather

DETROIT, MI - After a night of severe weather across the state, more than 30,000 Michigan residents are still without power as of noon Sunday. DTE Energy currently has 1,191 crews in the field working to restore power to 28,713 customers who are without power, according to DTE’s dashboard. Most of the outages are located in the Metro Detroit area, with a few thousand Thumb residents also dealing with a blackout after a possible tornado struck Saturday evening.