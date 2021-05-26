This Designer Transformed a Berwyn Colonial Into Her Dream Home
Interior designer Larina Kates turned a small brick colonial that needed a bit of work into a property with charm and flair. Designer, Larina Kase, was looking for her dream house—and her dream kitchen—when she toured a two-story brick colonial on a leafy street in Berwyn. Most visitors wouldn’t have been impressed with the house. At 2,200 square feet, it wasn’t nearly big enough for Kase, her husband and their three active boys. Built in 1959, the property was showing signs of wear. And the layout was all wrong—choppy and lacking in flow.mainlinetoday.com