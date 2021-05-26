Cancel
Whitmire, SC

Whitmire softball beats Ridge Spring-Monetta

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines softball team traveled to Ridge Spring-Monetta for an elimination playoff game and came away with a hard fought 13-8 victory. It was a back and forth game throughout the first four innings. The Lady Wolverines were able to start to pull away in the top of the fifth.

Kimberly Kendrick was the winning pitcher. She went the distance on the mound and recorded seven strikeouts. From the fourth inning on, the Wolverines did not allow more than four batters to come to the plate.

“Defensively we tightened up in the fourth inning and started play defense like we are capable of doing. I was proud of how the girls responded after starting out a little sluggish. Very proud of the girls,” said Coach Andrew Campbell.

Offensively, the Wolverines recorded 11 hits on the night and had four walks, while scoring 13 runs. Four different girls registered two or more hits on the night, while five different girls scored two or more runs. At the plate, the Wolverines were led by Barrett Martin, Nyla Hill, Isabella Gilliam, and Leanna Eison. Martin was 3-4 on the night with two runs scored and two RBIs. Hill was 2-5 with two runs scored and one stolen base. Gilliam was 2-5 with three RBIs. Eison was 2-5 with one run scored and a double.

