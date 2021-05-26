Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hendersonville, TN

2021 TMSAA State Softball Semifinal, Drakes Creek Park

By Staff report
Rogersville Review
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – The Church Hill Lady Panthers’ played in the TMSAA Class A Softball Tournament last weekend at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville, Tenn. Church Hill was defeated in the semifinal Friday thanks to Summertown pitcher Olivia Woods, who struck out 16 and allowed just three hits in the Lady Eagles’ 9-1 victory (see page B1). Summertown went on to win the state softball championship by defeating Cherokee Middle School of Kingston, 7-5, in the final Saturday. Here are some more photos of Friday’s semifinal contest taken by Jim Beller. Photos from Saturday’s third-place game, won by Church Hill, will run in this weekend’s Review.

www.therogersvillereview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingston, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Sports
City
Summertown, TN
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Church Hill, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tenn#Review#Lady Eagles#Church Hill Lady Panthers#Drakes Creek Park#Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Sumner County, TNgallatinnews.com

Bison win sixth consecutive district tournament championship

GALLATIN — Senior Cade MacLean is no stranger to the spotlight. Thursday’s District 10AAA Championship gave him yet another opportunity to come through in the clutch for his team. Following a tackle inside the box in a 1-1 tie on the East Bank, MacLean calmly walked to his penalty kick...
Tennessee Statekeepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Arizona StateEastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brian Grant commits to Tennessee

Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel received a commitment for the 2022 recruiting class on Monday. 2022 offensive lineman prospect Brian Grant announced his commitment to the Vols on Twitter. “Without further ado, I will be committing to play at the University of Tennessee,” Grant said. “Thanks Coach (Glen) Elarbee...
Arkansas Stateallfortennessee.com

Tennessee football makes cut for 2022 Arkansas DE Nico Davillier

Defensive ends continue to be a focus for Tennessee football as Josh Heupel works toward building his first class on Rocky Top. With two edge rushers in some form committed already for 2022, multiple others have the Vols on their radar. On Sunday, another edge rusher put UT on his radar as well.
Hendersonville, TNLebanon Democrat

Towles places fourth at subsectional meet

HENDERSONVILLE — Portland High School sophomore Jenna Towles placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run at last Thursday’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Division I Large Schools Section 3 North Subsectional Meet, which was held at Hendersonville High’s A.D. Starnes Memorial Track. As a result, Towles narrowly missed qualifying for...
Knoxville, TNutk.edu

Students Lead After-School Design Club at Middle School

The lesson that most stuck out to recent University of Tennessee, Knoxville, graduate Johnathan Woods was the one that had been the most challenging for him and his team to put together. Every Thursday afternoon for the past two semesters, Woods, a graphic design major from Hendersonville, Tennessee, and three...