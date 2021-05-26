2021 TMSAA State Softball Semifinal, Drakes Creek Park

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – The Church Hill Lady Panthers’ played in the TMSAA Class A Softball Tournament last weekend at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville, Tenn. Church Hill was defeated in the semifinal Friday thanks to Summertown pitcher Olivia Woods, who struck out 16 and allowed just three hits in the Lady Eagles’ 9-1 victory (see page B1). Summertown went on to win the state softball championship by defeating Cherokee Middle School of Kingston, 7-5, in the final Saturday. Here are some more photos of Friday’s semifinal contest taken by Jim Beller. Photos from Saturday’s third-place game, won by Church Hill, will run in this weekend’s Review.