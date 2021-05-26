Cancel
Turkey says Syria’s election illegitimate

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey said on Wednesday the presidential election in Syria was illegitimate and that a United Nations-led push for a political solution to the decade of conflict there must continue. Syria’s government has said Wednesday’s vote, certain to extend President Bashar al-Assad’s rule, shows that the country is...

