Two juveniles facing charges for throwing rocks off bridge

Google picture

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Two boys are facing charges after they allegedly tossed rocks from the Willow Street Bridge onto Interstate-81 on Tuesday.

Township police said state police at Wilkes-Barre are charging the two boys.

At least one vehicle is known to have been struck by rocks, township police said.

Township police said the incident occurred at about 6 p.m.

Any motorists who had their vehicles struck or sustained damage by rocks passing under the Willow Street Bridge, which is at mile marker 167.2 on I-81, is asked to call state police at Wilkes-Barre 570-697-2000.