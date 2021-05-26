Cancel
Watch Kim Kardashian Think She's A 'Failure' After Disappointing Results From First Law Exam

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She’s the queen of marketing her lucrative brands of apps, clothing and beauty products, but Kim Kardashian is having a rougher go in her quest to become a lawyer. It appears that the legal hopeful received some disappointing results from her first baby bar law exam, and a new preview for the May 27 episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Kim sharing those results with viewers, as well as with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

