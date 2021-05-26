Watch Kim Kardashian Think She's A 'Failure' After Disappointing Results From First Law Exam
She’s the queen of marketing her lucrative brands of apps, clothing and beauty products, but Kim Kardashian is having a rougher go in her quest to become a lawyer. It appears that the legal hopeful received some disappointing results from her first baby bar law exam, and a new preview for the May 27 episode of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows Kim sharing those results with viewers, as well as with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.www.cinemablend.com