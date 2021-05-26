Watch Kim Kardashian Think She's A 'Failure' After Disappointing Results From First Law Exam

Kim Kardashian shared excitement over Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album ‘Sour’ in an Instagram video that showed her panning over merch from the singer. Kim Kardashian, 40, was called out on social media on May 25 when she seemed to indicate she didn’t know Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album Sour was already out in a video she posted praising the singer. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she “can’t wait for” the new music, which was released on May 21, while filming a collection of merchandise that seemed to be sent to her. She also said that she listens to Olivia’s hit song “Drivers License,” but someone who sounded like her seven-year-old daughter North in the background cheekily replied with, “You never listen to it” to which Kim laughed and said, “Yes I do.”