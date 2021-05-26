Summer reading and more at the Williamsburg County Libraries

TAILS AND TALES is the title of Summer Reading 2021 at the Williamsburg County Libraries. This second summer of COVID-19 means the library summer schedule will once again be different from normal years. This year the children’s area of the libraries will be open and children will once more be able to check out books that will count towards receiving Summer Reading credit, credits that count toward prizes earned by the end of the summer. Many county children ages 0-12 participate in this intense reading program to increase their reading skills and to become familiar with the wonderful offerings from the children’s library.