Williamsburg County, SC

Summer reading and more at the Williamsburg County Libraries

By Submitted News
The Post and Courier
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAILS AND TALES is the title of Summer Reading 2021 at the Williamsburg County Libraries. This second summer of COVID-19 means the library summer schedule will once again be different from normal years. This year the children’s area of the libraries will be open and children will once more be able to check out books that will count towards receiving Summer Reading credit, credits that count toward prizes earned by the end of the summer. Many county children ages 0-12 participate in this intense reading program to increase their reading skills and to become familiar with the wonderful offerings from the children’s library.

County
Williamsburg County, SC
Related
Williamsburg County, SCThe Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/May 12

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of May. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you are a parent...
Williamsburg County, SCThe Post and Courier

Brand is proof that great people and great things do come from Williamsburg County

Alisha Brand is the daughter of Alexander and Latonya Brand. She is a Williamsburg County native and resides in the small town of Lane. She is an active member of the Young People’s Division in the King-Sized Kingstree District of the Palmetto Conference under the direction of the Rev. Remus Harper, Jr., and also an active member and musician at Greater Lane Chapel AME Church where her pastor is the Rev. Mervin McBride.
Williamsburg County, SCThe Post and Courier

Emily Myers 100th birthday

A Centennial Birthday Drive By-Parade was held on Saturday, April 24, to show love to Mother Emily Vivian Gary Myers. The awesome tribute began with a devotion service, with the Rev. Dr. Sandy W. Drayton, Presiding Elder, Georgetown District of the AME Church, her pastor, the Rev. Maggie Milton, former pastors, the Rev. Elsa Syndab, the Rev. Geneva Wilson and the Rev. Joseph Knowlin, pastor of Bethlehem AME Church, The Honorable Darren Tisdale, Mayor of Kingstree and City Councilman Chris Williams awarded her with A Centenarian Award along with the Key To The City. She was also surrounded by a host of family and friends to help celebrate her big day. Music for the devotion service was provided by her grand-nephew, Jonathan Knowlin, II.
Williamsburg County, SCThe Post and Courier

Matilda Brown celebrates 90 years

Williamsburg County resident and native, Matilda Jane Brown, recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Born on April 28, 1931, Brown was raised in the community of Lane by her parents, Lloyd and Mary Jane Wilson. She is the oldest of five siblings. Her first job was working as a sharecropper on...