Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

I was off yesterday and took MfOjr. to the mall to look at

tigernet.com
 13 days ago

Different things. We saw this ghey looking man in Victoria Secret going through all sorts of lingerie. I noticed a JC Penny bag full of shorts. Logged onto TNET this morning and saw this was Tuesday's POTD. Starting to put two and two together!!. Shorts shopping today... Message was edited...

www.tigernet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today#Tnet#Shorts Shopping Today#Lingerie#Victoria Secret#Man#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
RetailWFMJ.com

Eastwood Mall showcases what new Reyers location will look like

After a major announcement from one of Sharon's oldest retailers, Eastwood Mall executives have released more information on what the new Reyers location will look like. Reyers' owners Mark and Steve Jubelirer told 21 News Monday that in order to sustain their business, they had to find a place that had a good amount of foot and car traffic.
Lifestylethesmokies.com

A look back at Ogle’s Waterpark and the attraction that took its place

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. For three decades, Ogle’s Waterpark was a summer mainstay on the strip in Pigeon Forge, an...
ApparelNew Haven Register

Shoemaker Birdies Took Off During the Pandemic, But With a Few Bumps

As high heels gathered dust during the pandemic, sales of the “stylish flat that’s secretly a slipper” soared 300% year-over-year in April 2021, CNBC reports. But that’s only because the San Francisco company sold out of its seasonal fashion items in November. By the winter holidays, only core products were available even though Birdies had doubled its 2020 inventory to meet demand.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: This Seersucker Shirt From Polo Ralph Lauren Is 30% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. We’ve officially entered seersucker season and what better way to celebrate than with this navy seersucker button-down from Polo Ralph Lauren, now 30% off at East Dane. Cut from a lightweight, non-stretch seersucker, the shirt is ideal for keeping cool on sweltering summer days without sacrificing style. Simple yet effective in creating a casually polished look, at the very least it’ll allow you to look put together even if you feel like you’re melting.
Cape Coral, FLcapecoralbreeze.com

Look at what I caught!

Bella Marilyn Marie Garlin-Hobbs, 3, of Cape Coral, recently caught her very first fish in Matlacha, using fresh shrimp for bait and a children’s fishing pole. She caught a 10-inch mangrove snapper while fishing with her Grandma Susan Singleton, her mother Lori Hobbs and friends Ray and Candy Manocchio.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

The 11 Best Genderless Fashion Lines to Shop Right Now

Fashion is an avenue of self expression, but for those whose style identities fall somewhere in the in-between, not quite fitting into what society deems "masculine" or "feminine," opportunities to accurately express oneself through clothes are limited. This is, unfortunately, true despite the societal push towards gender-fluid acceptance. The reality is, a majority of the brands you see hanging in stores today are still categorizing their merchandise by two heteronormative genders, male and female. It forces non-binary individuals, or just those who choose not to conform, to either pick a side or get creative.
Apparelmingomessenger.com

Must-have Summer Eyewear: Biggest Trends of 2021

(BPT) - With the kick-off to summer and things starting to warm up, the biggest trend of the season is always about finding the perfect pair of shades. This wardrobe essential is fun, easy to update and offers the perfect finishing touch to any look. After a year on lockdown, people are ready to get back outside and are refreshing their looks with the latest fashion trends — starting with this season’s must-have sunglasses.
ApparelRefinery29

I Tried On Plus-Size Jeans From 7 Popular Denim Brands

Finding jeans that not only fit but flatter our unique shapes is a challenging pursuit. Denim in all forms (from denim skirts to denim dresses, denim jumpsuits, or denim shorts) can be a literal pain to wear when not made properly. Now, throw being plus into the shopping mix and the number of quality denim options dwindles even further. Whether it's a pair of wide-leg, skinny, boyfriend, light-wash, or dark-wash denim, plus-size folk deserve to find jeans that feel perfectly tailored to their bodies. When shopping for jeans, I believe comfort is key — and, as a tall (5’9”) plus-size woman with larger hips, finding jeans that hug properly without feeling too snug in the thigh area is my biggest dilemma. (But, mobility and gaping in the hip area can also be problem areas to look out for when finding the perfect pair!) To help provide some first-person perspective, I decided to detail my trying on of seven pairs of jeans from popular denim brands — including details on the fits, feels, styling possibilities (pictures included!), and overall comfort levels with a focus on mobility. Scroll to follow along my journey and hopefully find yourself one step closer to the plus-size denim of your dreams.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Gigi Hadid Wore a $3,000 Bag With a Comfortable $89 Slide That's on Sale at Nordstrom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Gigi Hadid has been wearing a series of incredibly relatable outfits — most recently featuring a sweater that looks like our grandmother's. But just the other day she was seen wearing a pair of neon green Brandy Melville pants and a pair of under-$100 slides from Nordstrom. Essentially she looked like she could have been any NYC fashion girl (minus her $3,000 Loro Piana bag) and soon every NYC fashion girl will likely be wearing this exact fit.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Bella Hadid Perfects the ’90s Tracksuit in Gold-Trim Sweats & Classic Sneakers

You can always count on Bella Hadid to serve up a retro look — and nail it. Over the weekend, Hadid stepped out for lunch in the West Village neighborhood of New York City, wearing a ’90s tracksuit from Stussy. The look featured a jacket with a gold trim, which the supermodel wore open, revealing a white sports bra. Hadid also wore the loose, coordinating pants just off her waist, exposing white boxers.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Apparelfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Shoemaker Birdies Took Off During the Pandemic, But With a Few Bumps

As high heels gathered dust during the pandemic, sales of the “stylish flat that’s secretly a slipper” soared 300% year-over-year in April 2021, CNBC reports. But that’s only because the San Francisco company sold out of its seasonal fashion items in November. By the winter holidays, only core products were available even though Birdies had doubled its 2020 inventory to meet demand.
ApparelGreenwichTime

Shoemaker Birdies Took Off During the Pandemic, But With a Few Bumps

As high heels gathered dust during the pandemic, sales of the “stylish flat that’s secretly a slipper” soared 300% year-over-year in April 2021, CNBC reports. But that’s only because the San Francisco company sold out of its seasonal fashion items in November. By the winter holidays, only core products were available even though Birdies had doubled its 2020 inventory to meet demand.
Beauty & FashionEntrepreneur

Shoemaker Birdies Took Off During the Pandemic, But With a Few Bumps

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As high heels gathered dust during the pandemic, sales of the “stylish flat that’s secretly a slipper” soared 300% year-over-year in April 2021, CNBC reports. But that’s only because the San Francisco company sold out of its seasonal fashion items in November....