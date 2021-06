Ha Sung Woon is less than a day away from his latest comeback!. On June 6 KST, the solo artist dropped the second music video teaser for his upcoming single "Sneakers," the title track off of his 5th mini album of the same age. In the clip, the idol is seen at home, excitingly hugging onto a pair of pink sneakers before throwing them on and dancing. A sample of the song's hook plays in the background, with him singing the Korean lyrics: "I don't wanna stop."