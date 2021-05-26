Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Northern Kansas at risk for tornadoes, hail, flash flooding, high winds late Wednesday

Topeka Capital-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere weather is likely late Wednesday throughout northern Kansas, with storms anticipated to sweep into the Topeka area after 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The weather service on Wednesday afternoon made public a graphic identifying the various chances for severe weather anticipated Wednesday evening in different parts...

www.cjonline.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hiawatha, KS
City
Garnett, KS
City
Abilene, KS
City
Marysville, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Holton, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Severe Storms#Severe Flooding#Flash Flooding#Concordia#Brief Tornadoes#Northern Kansas#North Central Kansas#Golf Ball Sized Hail#70 Mph Winds#80 Mph Winds#Mid Morning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateEmporia gazette.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Topeka, KSKAKE TV

Gov. Kelly declares state of emergency due to flooding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Governor Laura Kelly issued a state of emergency declaration due to the flooding that has occurred throughout Kansas. The declaration authorizes use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria. "We urge residents to be...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Monday forecast: Isolated showers/storms through the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain chances exist everyday this week at least somewhere in northeast Kansas which means it’s not going to rain everyday in your backyard. We’re still going to have to take this on a day by day basis when it comes to highest chances for rain and location of where the highest chance of rain will exist.
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.
Topeka, KSWIBW

KU graduation ceremonies canceled due to severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says the 2:30 P.M. graduation ceremony that was planned for today is now canceled due to severe weather conditions. The university posted on Twitter saying, “Due to the continued threat of severe weather in the area, our 2:30 p.m. Commencement ceremony has been canceled. We will continue to provide updates via text message, email, and our Commencement website.”
Shawnee County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Osage County in east central Kansas Shawnee County in east central Kansas Eastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 906 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Osage City, Carbondale, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Lyndon, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Quenemo, Melvern, McFarland and Harveyville. Additional rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Two homes damaged after lightning strikes tree in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two homes have damage after lightning struck a tree near the homes in Southwest Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department responded to reports on the 5600 block of SW Terrace just before 10:30 Sunday morning. Crews said lightning struck a tree and fell on one home. The...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Scattered Rain Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overnight tonight there are chances for very scattered rain showers with lows in the upper 50s and mostly cloudy conditions until about midnight. After midnight, it is likely that we will see some more rain and thunderstorms. More widespread rain is expected for tomorrow. It won’t...
Kansas StatePosted by
Only In Kansas

The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen

If you love the great outdoors, remarkable scenery, and exciting outdoor adventures, Kansas is the place to be. The Sunflower State boasts 28 state parks that are each a dream location for nature lovers and photographers alike. Mushroom Rock State Park is the smallest state park in Kansas but it is also one of the […] The post The Smallest State Park In Kansas, Mushroom Rock State Park Is A Sight To Be Seen appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Get hooked on free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

Wheat Tour to face soggy Kansas fields

For the next three days, a parade of vehicles will travel rain-soaked Kansas roads to assess the 2021 wheat crop. They could find a wheat crop as good as any in recent memory. This year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour comes two weeks after the norm, which gives the tourists a chance to see a more mature wheat crop.