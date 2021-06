Back in April, Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin made quite the statement on the Academy Awards red carpet as they made their love Hollywood-official. It was a pretty big statement about their relationship status and signaled that things were heating up in their new romance. So when Porizkova shared in an interview with The New York Times that the couple’s big Oscars moment was only their second date, we were speechless. Well, that’s one way to make sure you make the second date memorable! Like many of us, Porizkova agreed it was a pretty bold move — but it doesn’t seem like she regrets it one bit.