George Godsey, Eric Studesville, Dolphins offensive co-coordinators break down new system
The Miami Dolphins head into the 2021 season with the third (and fourth?) offensive coordinator in three years under head coach Brian Flores. When Flores took over as the top coach for Miami in 2019, he brought with him Chad O’Shea from the New England Patriots, where he had been the wide receivers coach. After the season, O’Shea was fired and moved to the Cleveland Browns as the team’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, while the Dolphins hired Chan Gailey out of retirement to head the offense for 2020. In January, Gailey resigned from the position, with Flores promoting running backs coach Eric Studesville and tight ends coach George Godsey to co-offensive coordinators. (Again, does that make it three or four offensive coordinators in three years?).www.thephinsider.com