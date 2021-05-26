70 Over 70, Human Resources, and 2 More Podcasts Worth Trying

Today we’re continuing our teaching series on a book of the bible called Proverbs, which is about gaining practical wisdom for everyday life, and today we’re talking about our wealth. We’re talking about gaining practical wisdom when it comes to our wealth, and immediately some of you are ready to put the ear plugs in. I know that because it’s how I used to think when I was an atheist and wasn’t a pastor. I hated when churches talked about money and wealth. But we need to talk about it for two reasons. 1st we need to talk about it because God talks about it, and 2ndbecause there’s a money idol in our hearts causing all kinds of burdens, anxieties, discontentment in our lives. One of the reasons God talks about our wealth so much is because He wants to free us from the burdens it’s creating in our lives. But if the church talking about money is such a hindrance to you, then don’t give to our church. I’m serious when I say that, because I care way more about discussing the money idol in your heart than the money in your pockets. I care way more about discussing the money idol in your heart, that’s creating burdens and discontentment in your life. Proverbs says a lot of things about our money and wealth, and the things it says isn’t to crush or guilt us, it’s to liberate us. So, let’s turn to Proverbs 30 and get into it. You’ll find Proverbs in the middle of your bible, and we’ll start in Proverbs 30:7-9. The title of today’s message is Wisdom with Your Wealth, and the big idea is there’s more freedom in scattering than gathering.