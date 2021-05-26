2021 Flames Report Card: Noah Hanifin

2020-21 Stats: 47 GP, 4 G, 11 A, 15 Pts, 18 PIM, -2 MGMacGillivray: A For the first time in his career, I think Noah Hanifin really showed the type of defender that he had projected to be since going 5th overall to Carolina in 2015. While early in the year it seemed as though a lot of his improvement came simply from playing with Chris Tanev who may have been the perfect partner for him, he also really showed a lot of development when he was paired away from Tanev later in the season. As much as his overall play improved defensively, I think the biggest improvement for Hanifin was that he did a good job of eliminating some of the mental mistakes we had seen in previous seasons and really became a reliable top pairing guy. While his point totals took a hit, he actually was really coming around before his season-ending injury with 12 points in his final 23 games.