Allison Glenn, Curator of Acclaimed Breonna Taylor Show, to Join Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

By Claire Selvin
Allison Glenn, an associate curator at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, has been named senior curator and director of public art at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. The senior curator position was most recently held by Valerie Cassel Oliver, who left the CAMH in 2017 for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Glenn will join the Texas institution on August 1.

Visual Art
ARTnews

Closely Watched Curator Legacy Russell to Direct The Kitchen in New York

The Kitchen, a New York alternative space with a reputation for showing cutting-edge performance, video, and sound art over the past 50 years, has picked Legacy Russell as its next executive director and chief curator. Russell, who is currently associate curator of exhibitions at the Studio Museum in Harlem, joins the Kitchen in September.
Brooklyn, NY
ARTnews

Acropolis Museum Director Named, Dior Show to Brooklyn, and More: Morning Links from June 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IT CAN TAKE TIME, BUT ANSWERS SOMETIMES SURFACE to art history’s mysteries. For years, the Japanese art historian Tsukasa Kodera hunted in vain for work by Edmund Walpole Brooke, an obscure Australian artist who worked alongside his friend Vincent van Gogh in France during the end of the Dutch artist’s life. Now a Brooke painting may have finally surfaced: a $45 purchase at an antiques shop in Maine, the New York Times reports in a wild story. (Spoiler alert: van Gogh was not particularly impressed with Brooke’s art.) On a far more speculative note, a neuroscientist and a physicist used artificial intelligence in an attempt to recreate a Modigliani portrait that has been faintly glimpsed in X-rays beneath another one of his pieces, the Guardian reports. Some believe that the obscured sitter is his former lover, Beatrice Hastings, and that he painted over her when they broke up. A 3D-printed version of the AI-generated painting will go on view at a London gallery later this month.
Visual Art
ARTnews

Damien Hirst Takes Rome, Gunfire Damages Iowa Museum, and More: Morning Links from June 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NOT ONE BUT TWO STATUES OF LIBERTY WILL BE STANDING in New York Harbor when the U.S. toasts Independence Day on July 4. Joining Auguste Bartholdi’s 151-foot-tall Lady Liberty will be a smaller plaster cast of the work, visiting from France, the Associated Press reports. This one is almost 10 feet tall and will alight on Ellis Island before heading to the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., for Bastille Day. The work had been on view at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris. In other Statue of Liberty–related news, Abigail DeVille’s Light of Freedom (2020) sculpture, which was inspired by its torch, is currently on view at the Momentary in Bentonville, Arkansas. It made its debut last year in New York’s Madison Square Park, where the torch for Bartholdi’s full-scale wonder was on view during a fundraising drive for its pedestal.
Detroit, MI
ARTnews

Detroit Institute of Arts Faces Backlash Over Newly Unveiled Police Mural

A mural unveiled last week at the police department of Detroit suburb Sterling Heights caused a backlash among artists and social activists frustrated with numerous killings of Black persons by the police over the last year. The Detroit Institute of the Arts, which played role in the mural’s creation, posted images of the painting on social media last week. On social media, artists and activists accused the DIA of being “pro-cop.” The museum said that the mural—an enlarged vinyl version of a 2018 painting—had been created with the “input” of the city’s community.
Los Angeles, CA
ARTnews

Corita Kent’s Former L.A. Studio Named Historic Landmark

After a campaign was established last summer to save the former studio of artist Corita Kent from demolition, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to designate the building a historic-cultural monument. The news was first reported by Artnet News. Located in the city’s Hollywood neighborhood, at 5518 Franklin Avenue,...
Hobbies
ARTnews

AnR Loves: Words of Art, a Card Game Based on a Legendary Private Art Collection

Combine the classic party game Apples to Apples with a visit to the fabulous home of a wealthy collector and what do you get? Words of Art. Like Apples to Apples, Charades, and Pictionary, Words of Art is multiplayer guessing game that depends, in its case, on one’s talent for finding a pithy phrase to describe the image of an artwork printed on a playing card. But you don’t really need to know much about art history to join in: The aim of Words of Art isn’t to correctly identify a work (It’s a Warhol!) but rather to convey its essence—a sort of “What does it say to you?” approach (to borrow the hoary museum pickup line).
Lifestyle
ARTnews

Cruises Return to Venice, Art Basel Details Swiss Fair Rules, and More: Morning Links from June 4, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NATURE IS HEALING. On Thursday, the nearly 100,000-ton MSC Orchestra sailed into Venice, the first cruise ship to do so since pandemic’s start, the Associated Press reports. Though Italy passed a decree aimed at barring massive ships from the city’s historical center, there is apparently no other easy alternative for the moment. An Italian ministry told the AP that a bidding process will begin “any day now” for a docking area outside the lagoon. In 2022, some ships will be able to venture to a nearby port in the lagoon. Meanwhile, Art Basel confirmed in a letter to VIPs that its Swiss fair is a go in September, its first outing since June 2019, Artnet News reports. Covid safety protocols will be in place—including a 20 percent reduction in capacity and proof of vaccination, antibodies, or a negative test required. Another VIP day has also been added.
Visual Art
ARTnews

Portia Zvavahera, Painter of Spectral Realms, Joins David Zwirner

Artist Portia Zvavahera, who is based in Harare, Zimbabwe, and is known for her paintings of floating figures, has joined David Zwirner. The mega-dealer will represent the artist in collaboration with Stevenson, which has locations in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Amsterdam. Zvavahera’s work was featured in her first European solo show at David Zwirner’s London outpost in September. David Zwirner will present its second solo exhibition of her work in New York in the fall of 2021.
New Haven, CT
ARTnews

Kymberly Pinder Is First Woman of Color to Lead Yale School of Art

The Yale School of Art in New Haven, Connecticut, one of the country’s leading M.F.A. programs, has named Kymberly Pinder as its new dean. She will be the first woman of color and the second woman to hold the post in the school’s 150-year history. Pinder will begin as dean on July 1, and she succeeds Marta Kuzma, who was named dean in 2016.
Museums
ARTnews

Whitney Museum Voluntarily Recognizes Union

After workers at the Whitney Museum announced plans to unionize, the New York art institution said it would recognize their group—a rare gesture for a major U.S. museum. Jacobin first reported the news of the museum’s recognition of the union on Friday. “We respect the desire of our colleagues to...
U.S. Politics
ARTnews

Re-Released WPA Documentary Makes Impassioned Plea for Government Funding for the Arts

Until 2020, the Works Progress Administration, a Great Depression–era government program that gave billions of dollars to artists during the 1930s, was largely the stuff of high-school U.S. history courses. But it didn’t take long for it to become the source of fascination within the art world once the pandemic struck the U.S. and Europe. In late March of last year, a mere two weeks after lockdown began in most places, curator Hans Ulrich Obrist called for a government relief program of the WPA’s scale. (So far, none has sprung up.) One month later, art historian Jody Patterson wrote in an ARTnews essay that the WPA’s “aim of radical inclusivity and accessibility—in which art benefits more people, rather than fewer—should not be the distant vision of a past generation.” Government funding for the arts—rarely, if ever, a sexy topic—hadn’t seemed this interesting in ages.
Visual Art
ARTnews

Biden Revamps Architecture Panel, Artist Jackie Matisse Dies, and More: Morning Links from May 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS NOMINATED FOUR PEOPLE to the Commission of Fine Arts, which advises on the design of federal buildings in Washington, D.C., NPR reports. The move, which will diversify its membership, comes a day after the president pushed out four members appointed by President Trump. Trump’s appointments had made the seven-member board all white and all male. The proposed new members are architects Peter Cook, Hazel Ruth Edwards, and Billie Tsien, and the designer and urbanist Justin Garrett Moore. The commission’s ousted chair, Justin Shubow, told Artnet News, “Nothing like this has ever occurred in the 110-year history of the fine arts commission.” Artnet notes that Shubow is involved with the National Civic Art Society, which took part in drafting a Trump executive order aimed at promoting neoclassical buildings. (That has since been revoked.) Shubow called Biden’s actions “an attack on classical architecture.”
Visual Art
ARTnews

‘Hungry Caterpillar’ Artist Eric Carle Dies, ‘Vessel’ Returns, and More: Morning Links from May 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ERIC CARLE, THE REVERED ILLUSTRATOR AND AUTHOR of children’s books, has died at the age of 91. The artist’s audience was huge: He sold more than 170 million copies of his more than 70 reliably charming books, the New York Times reports. His best-known work, 1969’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar, did more than 55 million units in upward of 70 languages. In 2002, Carle and his wife, Barbara, inaugurated the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts. Carle was born in Syracuse, New York, in 1929, but his family soon moved to Germany, and he grew up amid World War II. A teacher introduced him to the art of vanguard figures the Nazis labeled as “degenerate,” like Matisse and Picasso, but warned the future artist not to discuss their work, the Washington Post writes in its obituary.
Home & Garden
ARTnews

Rediscovering the Joy of Drawing During the Pandemic

A month or two in to the pandemic in 2020, when the spring was breaking into an anxious summer and the weather made it blessedly easier to be outside, I took up a hobby. Or maybe I revived a long-lost part of myself: I started drawing every day, which I hadn’t done since high school, the better part of two decades ago. Back then I attended figure-drawing classes and loitered in the school’s art rooms — I even painted a mural that still hangs in the school. But my commitment faded in college with the pressure to study for a non-art major.