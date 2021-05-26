Allison Glenn, Curator of Acclaimed Breonna Taylor Show, to Join Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
Allison Glenn, an associate curator at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, has been named senior curator and director of public art at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. The senior curator position was most recently held by Valerie Cassel Oliver, who left the CAMH in 2017 for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Glenn will join the Texas institution on August 1.www.artnews.com