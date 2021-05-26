Allison Glenn, Curator of Acclaimed Breonna Taylor Show, to Join Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IT CAN TAKE TIME, BUT ANSWERS SOMETIMES SURFACE to art history’s mysteries. For years, the Japanese art historian Tsukasa Kodera hunted in vain for work by Edmund Walpole Brooke, an obscure Australian artist who worked alongside his friend Vincent van Gogh in France during the end of the Dutch artist’s life. Now a Brooke painting may have finally surfaced: a $45 purchase at an antiques shop in Maine, the New York Times reports in a wild story. (Spoiler alert: van Gogh was not particularly impressed with Brooke’s art.) On a far more speculative note, a neuroscientist and a physicist used artificial intelligence in an attempt to recreate a Modigliani portrait that has been faintly glimpsed in X-rays beneath another one of his pieces, the Guardian reports. Some believe that the obscured sitter is his former lover, Beatrice Hastings, and that he painted over her when they broke up. A 3D-printed version of the AI-generated painting will go on view at a London gallery later this month.