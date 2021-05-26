New PUBG Map Will Include Respawns

Last week, Blizzard revealed new information regarding Overwatch 2 in a developer livestream. During the livestream, a new map based on New York City was showcased, and it seems to have some interesting tributes to director Jeff Kaplan. Last month, Kaplan revealed his plans to depart Blizzard, and it seems that the developers have found a unique way to honor him in the game. In the trailer, there are multiple references to "Jeph," a misspelling of Kaplan's first name. That spelling might seem like a stretch to some fans, but it actually fits with an in-joke among employees and fans of the publisher.