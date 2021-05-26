New PUBG Map Will Include Respawns

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting a new map this year that’s currently being referred to as “Codename: Tiger.” That map is an 8x8 battleground, a type of map that’s been absent from the game’s new map rotations for awhile now and one which players should be happy to see return. On top of that, it’s also incorporating a feature not seen in other maps: Respawns. We don’t yet know exactly how the respawn system will work, but we know the new 8x8 map will support it.

comicbook.com
