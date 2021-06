The Fable franchise has a strong following and over the years we’ve received a few installments. However, the title became dormant and those that were waiting on a new game had to resort towards some other similar titles. Fortunately, Microsoft has brought this IP off the ice and has a new reboot in the works over at Playground Games. With that said, if you’re after something new to play to hold you over until that next thrilling installment is released then we have you covered.