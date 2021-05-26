Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula County, MT

Flood Warning issued for Missoula by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. MTC063-272100- /O.CON.KMSO.FL.W.0001.210527T0556Z-000000T0000Z/ /ABOM8.1.RS.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1045 AM MDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * From this evening until further notice. * Flood stage is 7.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday night and continue rising to a crest of around 8.5 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. Target Area: Missoula The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Homes, MT
State
Montana State
County
Missoula County, MT
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rs#The Clark Fork River#Flood Waters#Flood Stage#Motorists#Mdt#Target Area#Severity#Streets#Tower Street#Moderate Certainty#Kehrwald Drive#Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The Justice Department on Monday recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden doesn't want to meet the press

(CNN) — Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 138 days. And in that time, he has held a total of ONE formal news conference. Asked about that paucity of pressers -- ahem! -- on Sunday by CNN's Brian Stelter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that Biden "takes questions several times a week."