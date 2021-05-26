Cancel
Butte County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 10:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Butte STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER SOUTHWESTERN BUTTE AND EAST CENTRAL CROOK COUNTIES At 1046 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aladdin, or 14 miles west of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belle Fourche, Fruitdale, and Aladdin.

alerts.weather.gov
