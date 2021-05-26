Cancel
Camilla hails David Hockney’s ‘glorious and uplifting’ new work

By Press Association 2021
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cornwall has described David Hockney’s vibrant new exhibition as “glorious and uplifting – just what we need” as she toured the Royal Academy of Arts. Camilla visited the London gallery to celebrate its reopening following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions. She was shown around Hockney’s 116 creations,...

David Hockney
Van Gogh
Monet
#Prince Of Wales#Inspiration#Art Galleries#Women Collection#The Royal Academy Of Arts#Royal Academy Friends#French#Clarencehouse#London#European Art History#Cornwall#Cherry Blossom#Patron#East African Artists#Normandy#Spring
