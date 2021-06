Just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2020, the Julies family, working-class South Africans, were cleaning up after dinner amid jokes and music in their home in Eldorado Park, a suburb in southern Johannesburg. One of the most loved members of the family was Nathaniel Julies, a 16-year-old with Down syndrome. Nathaniel’s condition affected his speech, but he was a great comedian with nonverbal gestures alone.