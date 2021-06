Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden will meet later to agree a new "Atlantic Charter". The modern agreement, based on a declaration during World War Two, will focus on a number of challenges including a way of relaunching travel between the two countries "as soon as possible", a No 10 statement said. Almost all passengers from the UK are currently banned from travelling to the US. However, the boss of Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss, said the announcement, which sees a new taskforce being created to make recommendations on easing travel, "falls short".