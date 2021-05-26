Cancel
Quantico, VA

Super-Robot TAMS Navigates a Marine Corps ‘Kill House’

By Edge Staff
In Homeland Security
In Homeland Security
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following is an excerpt from “Burn-In: A Novel of the Real Robotic Revolution,” by Peter W. Singer and August Cole. FBI ACADEMY HRT COMPOUND Quantico, Virginia — Sunbeams lanced the finger-sized holes punched in the walls, visible from the dust and powdered plywood that swirled in the dark with the faint breeze. Standing just inside the entry doorway of the FBI Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) Kill House, Keegan blinked to get her eyes used to the dark. It also made her realize she’d have to go deeper into the specs to see what the bot’s visual sensors were able to handle.

In Homeland Security

In Homeland Security

Washington, DC
InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis.

