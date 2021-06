Instagram is soon planning to introduce the “Bonuses” feature for reel creators. Instagram is planning to add a new feature “bonuses” to the reels. As per the sources, the app will soon be going to test the feature. Instagram released Instagram reels in 2020, at the time when the tik tok was banned by the government authority due to data privacy issues. So to attract more followers to use Instagram the app developer added a reel feature in Instagram. Several Instagram users used this feature and found it very innovative due to its stunning filter options.