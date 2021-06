Geoff Keighley + Jeff Goldblum = Gjeeoff Keighblum. Be honest, when you think of video games, who do you think of first? It's not Mario or Master Chief, of course — it's Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum, the stylish, eccentric actor who is perhaps best known for his roles in Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok. And we're not alone: Geoff Keighley, master of ceremonies for almost every gaming event ever, has apparently pulled enough strings to get Mister Goldblum on the stage for his Summer Game Fest. Two Jeff/Geoffs in one room?! Truly, this is the best E3 ever.