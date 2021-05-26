Cancel
Mental Health

Harry and Oprah to reunite for mental health discussion on ‘path forward’

By Press Association 2021
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Sussex is to reunite with Oprah Winfrey to “go deeper” into the mental health stories explored in their Apple TV series. The pair will join participants and experts to host a “town hall” discussion entitled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which will air on Friday May 28.

Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry says families feel ‘shame’ when loved ones have mental health issues

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about how families can feel a degree of “shame” when a loved one is struggling with their mental health.Speaking in The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which was released on Apple TV on Friday, Prince Harry expanded on the issues discussed in the first installment of the TV show he created with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, which aired last week.The 90-minute bonus episode featured a series of mental health experts from The Me You Can’t See advisory board having discussions with Prince Harry, Winfrey, and others.Discussing the circumstances...
TV & VideosPopculture

Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' Releases First Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to "lift the veil" on mental health. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming series The Me You Can't See, a multi-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.
Mental HealthTelegraph

Prince Harry accuses media of 'weaponising' mental health

The Duke of Sussex has accused the media of “weaponising” mental health and perpetuating a negative stigma around psychological illness. Prince Harry was co-hosting The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward, a virtual town hall which featured discussion of mental health issues with experts from around the world. It...
Mental Healthprimetimer.com

Prince Harry is contradicting himself with his mental health comments on The Me You Can’t See and Oprah with Meghan and Harry

"In a series of interviews this year, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made explosive claims against the royal family — the people and the institution — going into detail about the damaging toll his upbringing has had on his mental health," reports Buzzfeed's Ellie Hall. "Yet during some of these conversations, Harry takes on the role of revisionist historian, contradicting past statements he’s made about his mental health issues and the support — or lack thereof — he received from the royal family. The picture he paints is that of an uncaring institution ignoring his cries for help, of a man suffering in silence until Meghan Markle came into his life. But his past statements and what he’s saying now don’t always line up. In recent interviews — specifically, the one he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave to Oprah Winfrey in March, his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on May 13, and The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ docuseries he coproduced with Oprah, which premiered May 21 — Harry contradicts his past self by claiming that nobody in his family had encouraged him to seek help for his mental health or to speak about the issue openly, especially relating to the death of his mother, Princess Diana."
CelebritiesSpiked

Starmer, Osaka, Harry and the mental-health Olympics

Watching the leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, fighting back tears during his TV interview with Piers Morgan last night, I asked myself: is he doing a Naomi Osaka?. Naomi Osaka, like Starmer, has also recently flaunted her vulnerability to the global media. Osaka, one of the best tennis players in the world, refused to take questions from the media at the French Open on the grounds that news conferences have a negative impact on the mental health of tennis players. She has since dropped out of the tournament.