Suppliers restrict deals for homes with smart meters – research

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of households across Britain are given fewer options when they want to switch to new gas and electricity deals because they already have smart meters installed in their homes. New research shows that households with smart meters are unable to tap into nearly five in six of the deals...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
#Smart Meters#Great Britain#Uk#Market Research#Smart People#Electricity Deals#Suppliers#Switching Supplier#Competitive Pricing#Households#Energy#Gas#Customer#Target#Encouraging People#Comparethemarket#Dumb Mode
