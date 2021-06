Here are the most dramatic claims made by the ousted former No 10 chief adviser, in his marathon evidence session before MPs.* The government “failed” the public – leading to “tens of thousands” of unnecessary deathsDominic Cummings opened by saying Whitehall “fell disastrously short of the standards the public has a right to expect”, admitting his own culpability for some of the mistakes made.In perhaps the killer quote of the day, he then said: “Tens of thousands of people died who didn’t need to die.”* It was suggested Mr Johnson be injected with coronavirus “live on TV” – to illustrate it was harmlessIn...