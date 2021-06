HSBC shareholders have voted nearly unanimously to end coal financing by 2040, and to align all the bank’s lending with the climate goals in the Paris Agreement. The vote to drop coal and embrace Paris represents a strong gallop toward climate action, reports Nikkei Asia. “The resolution, supported by over 99% of votes at an annual shareholders meeting…was spearheaded by a coalition of investors managing US$2.4 trillion in assets led by UK-based non-profit ShareAction.” A 75% majority was all that was needed to make the resolution binding.