Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Kicks and Taser discharge contributed to death of Dalian Atkinson, court told

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePain caused by a Taser and at least two kicks to the head of Dalian Atkinson “changed his trajectory to one of dying”, an emergency department doctor has told a court. Dr Jasmeet Soar, a specialist in intensive care medicine, told the trial of Pc Benjamin Monk that kicks by the officer and a 33-second Taser cartridge deployment were significant factors in the ex-Aston Villa star’s deterioration.

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalian Atkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taser#Murder#The Kicks#Uk#Trial Court#Assault#State Police#Manslaughter#State Court#Birmingham Crown Court#Crown Qc Alexandra Healy#West Mercia Police#Ipswich Town#Mr Atkinson#Officer#Standing Trial#Sheffield Wednesday#Sudden Death#Telford#Marks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Country
U.K.
Related
Violent Crimesalloaadvertiser.com

Use of handcuffs contributed to ex-footballer’s death, murder trial told

A forensic pathologist who reviewed the death of Dalian Atkinson has told a court the continued use of handcuffs in spite of unconsciousness probably contributed to the ex-Premier League footballer’s death. Dr Nathaniel Cary told Birmingham Crown Court that “poor management” of the former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich...
Violent CrimesBBC

Dalian Atkinson: PC's fear 'through the roof' during arrest

A police officer charged with murder said his "fear was through the roof" when he Tasered an ex-footballer. PC Benjamin Monk, 43, is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court charged with the murder of Dalian Atkinson in 2016. As his defence begins, he told jurors he thought he and co-accused...
Violent CrimesBBC

Dalian Atkinson: PC defends using baton on ex-footballer

A police constable has said it was absolutely necessary to hit former footballer Dalian Atkinson with her baton after he had been tasered. PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, told a jury she did it to protect herself and her colleague. She denies a charge of assault and said she was...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Police officer accused of murdering Dalian Atkinson after firing Taser for 33 seconds exaggerated ex-footballer's behaviour to justify attack, court hears

A police officer accused of murdering Dalian Atkinson have painted an exaggerated picture of the ex-footballer's behaviour, the prosecutor in the trial has claimed. Crown counsel Alexandra Healy QC alleged that PC Benjamin Monk and his West Mercia force colleague Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith had used their police training to overstate the former Premier League star's conduct, and justify their own actions.
WorldBBC

Aya Hachem: Court told businessman was target of fatal shot

The alleged target of a drive-by shooting that killed a passer-by has told a court he had had "a strong belief I was the target". Aya Hachem was killed in the attack in Blackburn, Lancashire, on 17 May 2020. Eight people deny her murder and the attempted murder of Pachah...
Independence, MOharrisondaily.com

Court upholds $6.5M award for man badly hurt by police Taser

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A former Independence police officer was not protected by qualified immunity after he seriously injured a teenager with a Taser and by dropping him face down on the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Fishmongers’ Hall terror inquests: ‘Failures’ by security services contributed to deaths, inquest finds

“Omissions and failures” by the authorities charged with managing a released terrorist contributed to the deaths of two victims in the Fishmongers’ Hall attack, an inquest has found.Usman Khan murdered Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at a prison rehabilitation event 11 months after he was freed following a jail sentence for preparing terrorist acts.Attendees including ex-offenders fought Khan with makeshift weapons and a narwhal tusk, and chased him onto London Bridge, where he was shot dead by armed police on 29 November 2019.Following joint inquests into the victims’ deaths, a jury found on Friday that they were...
Violent CrimesBBC

Jury discharged in Joey Barton assault trial

The jury trying Joey Barton over charges of assaulting a rival football boss has been discharged after issues with a video-link from Germany. The 38-year-old denies assaulting former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel occasioning him actual bodily harm. Mr Stendel was giving evidence remotely from Hanover, but the judge halted proceedings...
Violent Crimesbarrheadnews.com

Man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend in stabbing attack

A “jealous” ex-boyfriend has been found guilty of murdering his former partner after their relationship ended and she began seeing another man. Charles Jessop, 30, took a knife and cycled to 33-year-old Clare Nash’s flat in Newmarket, Suffolk, on the evening of January 16 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Seattle, WAseattlepi.com

Felony charges filed against man accused of kicking dog to death in Seattle

King County prosecutors filed two felony charges on Thursday against a Seattle man accused of kicking another resident's 14-year-old dog to death over Memorial Day weekend. 29-year-old Courtney J. Williams is facing first degree animal cruelty and first degree attempted theft in connection to the incident which occurred on May 29 at City Hall Park in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Prison officer admits having 'inappropriate relationships' with two inmate brothers at HMP Altcourse

A disgraced prison officer has admitted to having 'inappropriate relationships' with two brothers who were serving time behind bars. Lucy Thornton, 28, 'wilfully misconducted herself' with imprisoned brothers Aaron and Haden Whittaker while she worked at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool. She had formed an 'inappropriate relationship' with Aaron between November 2018...