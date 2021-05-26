Kicks and Taser discharge contributed to death of Dalian Atkinson, court told
Pain caused by a Taser and at least two kicks to the head of Dalian Atkinson “changed his trajectory to one of dying”, an emergency department doctor has told a court. Dr Jasmeet Soar, a specialist in intensive care medicine, told the trial of Pc Benjamin Monk that kicks by the officer and a 33-second Taser cartridge deployment were significant factors in the ex-Aston Villa star’s deterioration.www.ledburyreporter.co.uk