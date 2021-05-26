Cancel
Restaurants

You Donut Want to Miss Out on Dunkin’s Newest Summer Lineup

By Karly Wood
Red Tricycle
Red Tricycle
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s almost Memorial Day weekend, and Dunkin’ is here for the hot weather! The brand is celebrating the end of the school year with brand new lemonade refreshers, donuts and MUNCHKINS that will get you in the summer spirit. The new menu items will be available for a limited time,...

Red Tricycle

Red Tricycle

ABOUT

Red Tricycle fuels the parenting universe with daily inspiration for family fun. Helping families to have more fun and make more memories with their kids.

 https://www.redtri.com
#National Donut Day#Hot Weather#Food Drink#Menu Items#Peach#Free Time#Memorial Day Weekend#Berry Powdered Donuts#Strawberry#Dd Perks Members#Fruit#Brand#Fri#Munchkins#3x Points#School Year#Dollar
