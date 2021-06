White is what you paint your kitchen cabinets or the fence in your front yard. It’s not the first, second, or even third hue that comes to mind when refreshing the bedroom (usually a soothing blue, cozy gray, or muted pink—shades that encourage calm and sleep—take priority). But apparently, everyone is looking for ways to make the safe neutral work in their personal oases. According to new intel from Google, white is the most-searched-for bedroom paint color of 2021 so far. Pulling it off in any room all comes down to understanding tones. Get the low-down on our favorites ahead.