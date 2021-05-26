Psychiatric report to be prepared on teenager accused of carrying gun in college
A psychiatric report is to be prepared on a teenager who is accused of carrying a gun and a knife into a college sparking panic. Sandijs Dreimanis is accused of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article on a school premises in connection with the incident at Crawley College.www.ledburyreporter.co.uk