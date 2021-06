The ‘90s are still having a moment in fashion, from Dua Lipa wearing butterfly hair clips to Alicia Silverstone recreating an iconic style moment from Clueless. Along with this, supermodels from this decade are still showing off their fashion prowess. Take Naomi Campbell, who starred in a PANGAIA campaign earlier this year, or Cindy Crawford who has been busy twinning with her mini-me Kaia Gerber. Even more recently, Helena Christensen recreated her iconic swimsuit photo from the ‘90s — and the image is a must see.