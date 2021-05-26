Ian Eagle on Nets' Harden: 'It became clear, early, that he was a unifier'
James Harden wasn't the first superstar to join the Brooklyn Nets, but there clearly haven't been any objections to him playing the leading role on and off the court. In the Nets' Game 2 blowout win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, Harden didn't take a single shot in the first quarter. Rather than racking up points or flaunting his scoring ability, he's served as Brooklyn's floor general, willing to make the extra pass, find an open teammate, and distribute the ball with a plan in mind.www.audacy.com
