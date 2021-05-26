Eight dead after shooting at California railyard

Men and women were arrested last month in a riot that killed a six-year-old boy on a Southern California highway. Marcus Anthony Ellis, 24 and Win Lee, 23, were detained on Sunday, officials said. Outside of Costa Mesa’s home in southern Los Angeles, a California highway patrol said in a statement. “They are expected to be charged with murder,” a highway patrol news release said. Aiden Leo died on May 21 in Orange when he was shot in the backseat of a car driven by his mother, Joanna Krunan. Said that it originated from “a lane change that seems unsafe.” According to witnesses who stopped to help her mother and her, another car cut her out, she responded with a hand gesture, the car slipped behind her, and someone inside her car Fired at the rear. The Southern California News Group reported that information leading to the arrest reached at least $ 500,000. “On behalf of Border Chief Omar Watson and the Santa Ana area, we are deeply grateful for the professionalism and tireless dedication of the investigators involved in the investigation. California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement on Sunday,” Police Is in regular contact with the victim’s family and, like us, ensures that they are in regular contact with the victim’s family. The arrest is in Leo’s memorial service. It took place the next day. S. “He gave us such joy and a purpose in our lives. “I was very honored to be Aiden’s mom,” said his mother, Joanna Krunan, during a Saturday service. Ellis and Lee each had no $ 1 million on bail and were in Orange County. In this version, the suspect’s name was corrected to Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee instead of Eriz Marcus Anthony and Lee Wynne.