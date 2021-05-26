Cancel
Violent Crimes

Eight dead after shooting at California railyard

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn employee opened fire at a California railyard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people. The suspect was also dead, authorities said. Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest county in the Bay Area.

