The pandemic could have been a jarring setback for Square. Cofounded in 2009 by CEO Jack Dorsey—also, of course, famously the cofounder and CEO of Twitter—the company is perhaps best known for its distinctive, white credit-card readers that make it easy for small businesses to process payments from a smartphone or tablet. Square barreled into 2020 with powerful momentum, with its sales having soared 43% in the previous 12 months. But the lockdowns that began last March as COVID-19 spread across the U.S. dealt a devastating blow to Square’s core customers: mom-and-pop businesses.