The Minot Police Department is investigating a suspicious death and vehicle fire in southeast Minot. According to police, at around 1 a.m. Thursday the Minot Fire Department was alerted to a fully engulfed vehicle fire in SE Minot. Police and fire units responded to the scene. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and found a single occupant in the vehicle. Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this fire and death as well as working to identify the victim. No further information is available at this time.