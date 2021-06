In the first half of 2021, Russia’s vaccine diplomacy has made significant inroads in Africa. As of May, its Sputnik V shot had been formally authorized in 16 countries there, and its new one-dose Sputnik Light has been approved by Angola and Mauritius. In February, Russia offered the African Union 300 million Sputnik V doses and provided a financing package for countries that wished to distribute these shots. These distributions, which have occurred amid persistently high infection and low vaccination rates in Russia, contrast markedly with the slow pace of U.S. and European vaccine deliveries to Africa.