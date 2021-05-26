Cancel
Lehigh Acres, FL

The municipal district receives high praise on a yearly audit

By Admin
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 13 days ago

The Lehigh Acres Municipal Services and Improvement District audit shows the district is in good fiscal shape. Purvis, Gray & Company, an accounting firm out of Ocala, presented the finding of the LA-MSID’s 2020 Fiscal Year Audit at the district May 17 meeting. Certified Public Accountant and partner Ronald Whitesides spoke for the firm.

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

#Collective Bargaining#Financial District#Municipal Corporation#Special Districts#State Services#Purvis Gray Company#The La Msid#Teamsters Local 79#Cola#General Counsel#Virtual Hybrid Meetings#Fiscal Year#Board Members#Commissioners#Accounting Firm#Employees#Appropriations#Debt Payments#Legal Counsel#Governments
