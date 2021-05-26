Cancel
Scent trails could boost elephant conservation, study suggests

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElephants on the move pay close attention to scent trails of dung and urine left by other elephants, a study suggests. Researchers monitored well-used pathways and discovered that wild African savannah elephants – especially those travelling alone – were highly attentive, sniffing and tracking the trail with their trunks. This...

www.ledburyreporter.co.uk
