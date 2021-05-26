COVID-19: First Responders and Relaxing Safety Precautions

Yes, things are improving all around when it comes to COVID-19 infection numbers. However, we are not fully out of the woods yet. That’s the message from the Henry and Stark County Health Department. As we get closer to the end of The Bridge Phase and the full re-opening of the state of Illinois, the Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is still out there and with variants of the virus still taking hold, it’s important those who are not vaccinated get vaccinated and if they don’t get vaccinated, they need to continue to wear a mask and keep distance from others in order to keep potential infections from occurring. Vaccinated people can carry the COVID-19 virus and pass it along to people who are not vaccinated so it is urgently important to remain vigilant. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department talked about COVID-19 and vaccine availability on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Thursday. RaeAnn and the Health Department are reminding those who are not yet vaccinated that you still must wear your mask and it is on the honor system, it’s up to you to do the right thing to protect others.