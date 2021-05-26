Hoard Launches an NFT Marketplace With NFT Loans and Lending Functionalities

We are pleased to announce our upcoming Collaboration between Alium NFT Marketplace and Europe’s largest mindfulness app, Synctuition!. The Covid-19 pandemic radically changed the world. It impacted our livelihoods and changed how we work, learn, interact with each other, and think about health. As a result, we stayed home, switched to a “new normal,” and tried to carry on with our lives. Yet, many of us struggled (or continue struggling) with loneliness, stress, anxiety, and depression. Luckily, we human beings are amazing. We can adapt to dire circumstances and thrive. That’s why, in the middle of the pandemic, we decided to create a unique collaboration between Alium Art NFT Marketplace and Synctuition to bring the world a much-needed tool for reducing anxiety and improving sleep.