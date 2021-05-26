Cancel
Colorado State

Person dies after falling into Colorado canyon during police chase in 'Switzerland of America'

By Spencer McKee
outtherecolorado.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person has died after falling into a canyon while attempting to evade a mountain town police officer in Ouray, Colorado. On Monday evening around 5:30 PM, a person suspected of driving while intoxicated was reported to officers after leaving the parking lot of Ouray Hot Springs. A police officer was able to locate the vehicle and initiated a pursuit within Ouray city limits, eventually attempting a traffic stop after witnessing probable cause.

