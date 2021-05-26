Person dies after falling into Colorado canyon during police chase in 'Switzerland of America'
A person has died after falling into a canyon while attempting to evade a mountain town police officer in Ouray, Colorado. On Monday evening around 5:30 PM, a person suspected of driving while intoxicated was reported to officers after leaving the parking lot of Ouray Hot Springs. A police officer was able to locate the vehicle and initiated a pursuit within Ouray city limits, eventually attempting a traffic stop after witnessing probable cause.www.outtherecolorado.com