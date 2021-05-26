Tiger undergoes root canal surgery after suffering from toothache

This endangered orangutan has made an incredible recovery after being rescued from a chicken coop as a baby. Orphan Budi was discovered when he was less than a year old, lying on the floor in a tiny chicken cage, and his emaciated condition brought his rescuers to tears. The Bornean orangutan had been imprisoned in a cage for at least ten months and was severely malnourished as he had never eaten any solid food. Protein deficiency had caused his limbs to swell up with fluid, so with every movement he would scream out in pain. He had been surrendered by his owner to International Animal Rescue (IAR) Indonesia, who kept him in her home in Kubing in Ketapang, West Borneo, and admitted he was ill. For the first year of his life, the tiny primate was fed a diet of exclusively condensed milk causing him to waste away and develop anaemia. But rescuers from the forestry department, BKSDA, and IAR Indonesia discovered him just in time, and he was taken to a rescue centre in Sungai Awan in December 2014. At first he was so weak that he couldn't even sit up by himself, and had to be treated for a severe metabolic disease affecting his bones. His limbs were malformed because malnutrition has prevented them from developing properly.