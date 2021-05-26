EDM Wednesday Briefing: Funding Deficit Left Congo Residents Vulnerable

The following is an excerpt from “Burn-In: A Novel of the Real Robotic Revolution,” by Peter W. Singer and August Cole. FBI ACADEMY HRT COMPOUND Quantico, Virginia — Sunbeams lanced the finger-sized holes punched in the walls, visible from the dust and powdered plywood that swirled in the dark with the faint breeze. Standing just inside the entry doorway of the FBI Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) Kill House, Keegan blinked to get her eyes used to the dark. It also made her realize she’d have to go deeper into the specs to see what the bot’s visual sensors were able to handle.