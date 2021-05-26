Cancel
EDM Wednesday Briefing: Funding Deficit Left Congo Residents Vulnerable

By Kimberly Arsenault
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emergency and disaster management briefing for May 26, 2021: Funding cuts prevented advance warning to Congo residents before the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo; toxic gases and smoke from still-cooling lava contributed to the increased death toll after the Mount Nyiragongo eruption; northeast Colorado had a total of 16 confirmed tornadoes over the past weekend; the FDA announced a recall of a single lot of Natural Balance dry cat food; PG&E is set to perform training exercises on Thursday and Friday in Tuolumne County and the Stanislaus National Forest; the Aviation Alert Level is now Red following an eruption of the Great Sitkin volcano in Alaska; DHS plans to issue regulations on cybersecurity for the nation’s pipelines; and NOAA’s SPC shows an increased risk for severe weather today and tonight in the Central Plains.

InHomelandSecurity.com is a top online resource for breaking homeland security news and analysis. InHomelandSecurity.com is maintained by a network of field experts who cover topics dealing with terrorism research, emergency preparedness, coronavirus, COVID-19, disaster response, border security, transportation and logistics, military intelligence, law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security. Check back daily for detailed analysis on breaking homeland security news from around the world.

 https://inhomelandsecurity.com/
