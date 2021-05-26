EDM Wednesday Briefing: Funding Deficit Left Congo Residents Vulnerable
Emergency and disaster management briefing for May 26, 2021: Funding cuts prevented advance warning to Congo residents before the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo; toxic gases and smoke from still-cooling lava contributed to the increased death toll after the Mount Nyiragongo eruption; northeast Colorado had a total of 16 confirmed tornadoes over the past weekend; the FDA announced a recall of a single lot of Natural Balance dry cat food; PG&E is set to perform training exercises on Thursday and Friday in Tuolumne County and the Stanislaus National Forest; the Aviation Alert Level is now Red following an eruption of the Great Sitkin volcano in Alaska; DHS plans to issue regulations on cybersecurity for the nation’s pipelines; and NOAA’s SPC shows an increased risk for severe weather today and tonight in the Central Plains.amuedge.com