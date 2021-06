The High Court has ruled that the government’s award of a coronavirus contract to a market research company whose bosses were friends of government adviser Dominic Cummings was unlawful.Anti-corruption campaign group the Good Law Project won its case against Michael Gove’s Cabinet Office over the payment of more than £500,000 of taxpayers’ money to Public First at the outset of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020.The ruling comes after the same group won a case against health secretary Matt Hancock in February this year over his failure to observe transparency requirements in regard to the spending of “vast sums...